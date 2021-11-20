Shaun…welcome to Sierra Vista.
You’re assuming the executive leadership of a hospital that we’re rather proud of and one that has a productive and compassionate history of serving the community.
You have impressive credentials in terms of your clinical background, and now you’re getting…as we say in the military…your first command as CEO.
You will be the 10th CEO in 8 years for Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC)…in essence an average CEO tenure of eight tenths of a year per CEO. Just as a comparison…the American College of Healthcare Executives tells us that the average national CEO tenure is 5.6 years; hopefully, you’ll be with us for at least the average period of time.
You’re “inheriting” a hospital that your predecessor, Bob Gomes, and his Director of Nursing, Karen Reed, provided the leadership to go from a one-star Hospital Compare rating to three stars as well as going from a Leap Frog rating of D to a B. Hopefully you’ll add another star as well as becoming an A rated hospital.
There’s quite a history behind CVMC, and I think it would help you get started if you would talk with those Sierra Vista individuals who were instrumental in creating the facility which you will be leading. This should provide you with an appreciation for what we went through to get a new hospital and provide you with an understanding of why the community has a very deep interest in the hospital’s performance.
I’d suggest you start with Margaret Hepburn, CEO of the Legacy Foundation. The Foundation, as I assume you’re aware, is the owner of the CVMC and leases the building to LifePoint for operational purposes. There are about 32 years left on the lease which initially was a 40-year arrangement. CVMC is not a corporation but rather the name for a physical structure.
Margaret was the CEO of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and provided the executive leadership leading to the current arrangements. She will be an invaluable resource for you. Other community members with whom you might want to talk are past board chairs, Diane McDaniel, Joanna Michelich, Ron Wagner, Bruce Dockter, and myself.
Another individual with whom you’re fortunate to have in a leadership role is the Chair of your Advisory Board, Ruth Quinn. A Sierra Vista leader, she is more currently involved with CVMC and will be a tremendous asset to you as well.
The Legacy Foundation is one of your strongest allies in Sierra Vista so it’s really beneficial for you to establish a good working relationship with it.
One of the unique components about our situation is that there are several aspects of the lease agreement that govern relationships today. Becoming acquainted with these provisions will also help you get started.
For example, the former SVRHC Board of directors wanted to ensure that the community had a voice in the operation of the new hospital so it had one key bit of language, which is valid today, inserted in the lease:
Board (CVMC) has the right to approve hiring of the CEO and has input into the continued employment of the CEO. No service currently offered can be terminated without hospital board approval and LF approval.
Another suggestion to help you get started in Sierra Vista is to become involved in a community organization such as Rotary, Kiwanis, or a similar organization. We have had CEO’s who isolated themselves from the community, and they were not as successful as they might like to have been.
Bottom line, Shaun, is that we’re all wishing you much success as you begin your new CEO responsibilities…but, please “stick around” for a while.