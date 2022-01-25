Leading the Way Since 1881 is the Cochise County Sheriff’s office motto, and our members continually strive to ensure our actions are proof that we honor the statement, the intent and the legacy.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdictional responsibility for more than 6,200 square miles of land mass with 125,447 residents, as of the most recent census, with local public safety agencies contained within these same boundaries. We currently have 84 deputies, 68 detention officers, five animal control officers, and 24 support staff who are all committed to provide rapid, fair, focused and personable public safety services to Cochise County.
Our organization has experienced similar burdens as other public safety agencies nationwide related to the pandemic, health and safety of our employees and vaccination protocols; however, our biggest challenge to date relates directly to the international border between Arizona and Mexico. A statistical review regarding calls for service has the types and severity of calls related to border safety and security exploding with a 325% increase in border encounters during the same period of 2020 and 2021.
Reviewing scenarios of border security throughout the Southwest border, we note that not only are people coming through our border, with an alarming 164 countries and 63% other than Mexico breaching into the country; the drug aspect of 10,000 pounds of fentanyl, 180,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 86,000 pounds of cocaine, 5,000 pounds of heroin and 311,000 pounds of marijuana being seized is overwhelming. The Southern Arizona Border Enforcement Team is our best conduit of information and action working in close collaboration with other local, state and federal agencies to address these issues.
Our Community Outreach Unit is a liaison between this office and our communities with a focus on education and positive interaction. Part of the assignments given to this unit include group presentations and parades, as well as giving back assistance in the form of Shop with a Cop and the Annual Charity Ride. The Charity Ride, which is in the ninth year of giving last month, resulted in assisting four local nonprofits with donations of $10,000 each to help fulfill their goals dedicated to community service.
The Detention Division works diligently to keep our inmates safe while working toward their objectives of providing a level of supervision consistent with human dignity and ensures maximum protection to the community, staff and inmates while also providing an environment that minimizes any detrimental effects of confinement. The main complex is in Bisbee while two satellite jails are located in Sierra Vista and Willcox. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reviewing options for a more modernized facility in the future that will improve management resources, technology and skills necessary to meet the demands of projected changes/upgrades in the corrections field.
The Patrol Division remains committed to responding to calls for service and maintaining traffic law adherence, while the Investigations Division continues to work on high-profile cases as well as older case reviews, and the Street Crimes Unit works with counterparts in other agencies to keep drugs off our streets and out of our communities.
Our animal control officers are few but mighty in taking their share of calls regarding our four-legged friends, with a shared purpose to provide service to those in need, especially when they can’t fend for themselves.
Leading the way, your Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is here for you.
Submitted by Carol Capas from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office for the CABLE newsletter.