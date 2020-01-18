The Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) has gone from a runaway train heading toward insolvency to going completely off the rails.
Several years ago, our system was listed as one of the top-five poorest-performing funds in the entire country with a return of 0.63 percent. At the same time, fees paid to achieve that dismal rate were the highest in the country at $103 million. The basis for the health of the fund is an assumed rate of return (ROR) of 7.4 percent, along with each member receiving an annual salary increase of an unrealistic 3.5 percent.
Gov. Ducey has appointed a ninth member to the PSPRS Board and other changes in the board membership have taken place over the last two years. I have attended presentations by current board members in which they discuss “new direction”, “new oversight” and “new investment strategy.”
Year 2018-19 (ending June 30, 2019) provides statistics upon which the “successes” of the new board may be measured. The ROR for Tier One and Two Fund members (the vast majority of the Fund) was 5.4 percent. The funded balance meanwhile has dropped to 12.4 percent, meaning: that if all members retired today, the fund has only 12 percent of the money required to pay their retirement.
Due to the required contribution rates, Bisbee (as with many cities) was forced to move to a 30-year amortization schedule to even keep the rate at 94 percent from the 124 percent, 20-year rate. We now pay the PSPRS only $94.00 per $100 of payroll, as opposed to $124 per $100. Effectively, this is only a re-finance and provides short-time breathing room as the FPSPRS Fund continues its downward spiral and the rates continue to rise.
The “new direction and oversight” board of trustees, meanwhile, are famously fiddling while the house is burning down. In early 2018, the board paid three top executives over $120,000 for fund performance bonuses that they had “failed to receive in 2013,” a year in which the funding ratio lost 1.5 percent. November 2018 saw the board award the PSPRS Administrator a $45,000 raise ($252,000 salary), with it retroactive to Jan. 1. Shortly thereafter, when he was placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation for an “unfair treatment” allegation by a staffer, his interim replacement was given a raise of $39,500 ($268,000 salary).
While our city is struggling to pay our required PSPRS contribution and live with the resulting reduced services and hours for our constituents, the PSPRS board has spent over $58,000 in entertainment, meals and travel over the last two years. These included $555 hotel rooms, catered meetings and $2,249 for staff Christmas gifts.
And now the result of the last PSPRS audit comes with the accounting firm attaching a “Warning Letter,” indicating that Fund accounting errors over the last two years result in some cities having overpaid and some having underpaid. Some cities will now receive a “bonus bill.”
Gov. Ducey, Senate President Fann and Speaker of the House Bowers, WE NEED HELP. This fiscal craziness has to stop before cities under your watch are pushed over the edge into a Chapter IX Bankruptcy. Most of us (cities) were once 100 percent funded and now we (Bisbee) are 12 percent funded. This is a state problem based on poor investments, wild spending and having an appointed governing board with no accountability. This situation was created by the state, not by the member cities or public servants, and it has been ignored and classified by the governor’s office and state Legislature as a local issue.
Meanwhile, more funding (that the local governments could use to help pay the state created debt) was being swept up by the state to pay its similar debts. Specifically, the sweeping of our cities’ HURF (gasoline tax) funds to pay for shortfalls in the Department of Public Safety’s budget (created in large part by the PSPRS contribution rate increases) was a classic “Robbing Peter to Pay Paul” scenario. The HURF percentage to the cities has been partially raised this last year, but the economic harm continues.
Please consider placing the PSPRS governing board under the control of our state treasurer, as are all the rest of the state’s retirement funds. In this case, malfeasance, misfeasance and outright corruption throughout the last decade should provide ample reason.
Please actually study the effect of rolling PSPRS into the Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS). Although not perfect, the ASRS fund is viable, has state-mandated oversight and provides a light at the end of the tunnel.
David M. Smith
Mayor, Bisbee