The Army is a great proponent of resiliency. We believe that all individuals are valued members of the Army Team and essential to mission readiness. As the holiday season approaches, it can bring joy and excitement for many, but it can also be a sad and stressful time. Stressors can involve traveling, accommodating holiday visitors, planning large and elaborate meals, buying presents, decorating and feelings of loss for those loved ones who are no longer with us.

During the holiday season, it’s important for us to find ways to stay resilient. Remember, resilience is a process that requires you to embrace productive behaviors, thoughts and actions, and they can be learned. It prepares you to deal with life’s challenges by giving you the ability to cope with adversity, adapt to change, and thrive under new conditions.

Tags