Jews around the world celebrate Chanukah by kindling the eight candles of the Menorah. We light an additional candle each night to commemorate the miracles of reclaiming Jerusalem and the Holy Temple and of lighting the Menorah in the year 163 B.C.E.
While candles can be a source of harm, destruction and danger, the fulfillment of this Rabbinic command is accomplished specially with fire.
A flame has a unique strength. It creates light, warmth and hope. Unlike a bulb, a flame has the power to ignite others, all while not diminishing its own strength.
Chanukah represents a time to increase our light, and to be a beacon of hope, inspiration, love and courage unto others.
So when you see a Menorah, whether it is when driving by the Valero Gas Station, the grassy park in Bisbee or someplace else, please remember that you could be a Chanukah miracle for your friend/neighbor. Shine your light.
Consider joining and supporting the Jewish community by coming out to one of our many community celebrations during the week of Chanukah.
For more information, visit JewishSierraVista.com/calendar or email Rabbi@JewishSierraVista.com