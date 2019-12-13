Cochise College is changing the lives of our students and the communities we serve by fulfilling their hopes and dreams. This holiday season, we want to share our hopes and dreams for the New Year with you. I hope for health and prosperity for the students and communities we serve, and that all your hopes for the next year come true.
We are fortunate to live in a society where there are no limits to what one can hope for and achieve. Students, in particular, are hopeful people; if they weren’t, they wouldn’t be here! Oh what fun it is to guide them on their way. Below is what a few of students, faculty and staff hope for in the New Year.
Harim Manzanares, employee: “What I hope for the upcoming year is a successful school year.”
Angie Bustamante, employee: “For this year, I hope to continue to travel.”
Andy Espinosa, employee: “I hope the New Year brings blessings, prosperity and opportunity for all.”
Margarita Fate, employee: “What my hope is for the next year is that we have less hate, more love, more understanding, more compassion, more empathy.”
Dante DuPriest, student: “I hope to show kids if you work hard, do what you’re supposed to do, you’ll be where I’m at or farther than me and travel the world and see bigger and better things that you might not have seen before.”
Gabriel Lewis, student: “This year, I hope for the success of my classmates and that they achieve the goals that they aspire for.”
Starr Walker and Jahnisha Brown, students: “We hope for the new year to win regionals and conference.”
Denise Hoyos, employee: “My hope is that in the New Year, more students will take advantage of the Senior Scholarship.”
Maricarmen Breazeale, student: “Next year I hope to have an apartment near the University of Arizona.”
Gabriela Amavizca, employee: “My hope for the next semester is that we are able to renew our TRiO grant.”
Jessica Trevizo, student: “For next year I hope to finish my general studies and go into a radiology program.”
Marilyn Molina, student: “I hope to graduate in May and then transfer to Northern Arizona University.”
Luis Estrada, student: “I hope the New Year is going to be an amazing year for all of us and I hope to graduate.”
Thiaza Gancalves, student: “I play soccer for Cochise College. I really love being here and wish everybody a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. I hope for happiness, good health, and peace, and it has been a pleasure getting to know everyone.”
Our students inspire faculty and staff daily. In closing, I wish all of you, as the song says, “prospero ano y felicidad,” from the bottom of my heart!