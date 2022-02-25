Hello, history fans.
This week’s episode highlights an errant 18-year-old Charleston youth who lost his father’s money and earned it back the hard way in the Gird Mill at Millville. He later wrote: “The furnace was a deadly place to work at … on account of the arsenic and lead poisoning.”
Working in the mills at Millville was a challenging occupation. A young man named Sam Aaron would not have applied for the job had he not gambled away his father’s money.
Harris Aaron operated a store in Charleston for two years before sending for his son, Sam. When his father left on a trip, he entrusted Sam with $955 toward a $1,000 debt that was owed to their Tucson supplier, Oberfelder & Co. The remaining $45 was to come from local teamster Bill Bass, who owed that amount to Sam’s father. But Sam had other ideas and chose not to wait for the payment from Bass.
“But I had too much money,” he wrote. “I was then eighteen years old and could not wait until the next morning. Gambling was an easy way to win the $45 and get an early start. But I lost the entire amount ($955). Dad was eighty miles away — no way of reaching him — so I applied to Mr. George Cheney, superintendent of the mill, for a job, telling him what I had done, and that I wanted to make good.
“He looked at me and said ‘Sam, it isn’t in your make-up to work in a mill around a smelter.’ I asked him, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘You are Jewish, and Jews don’t do this kind of work.’ I pleaded with him for a chance to prove whether I had the stuff in me or not. He saw that I was persistent, and he put me to work the next morning at seven A.M. That was the first pair of overalls I ever wore, and I reported for duty at the mill.
“My first job was to feed the rockbreakers. It was a twenty stamp mill. (The Corbin Mill was 20 stamps, whereas the Gird Mill, even after an expansion, totaled 15). Not knowing the art of feeding the mill and breaking rock, I made very hard work of it. At the end of my first shift (eight hours), I could not straighten and could not close my hands. But I went back to work the next day and worked just as hard as the first day.
“But on third shift, I discovered the art of hitting the seam of the rock, which made my work much easier. I received $3.50 a day for my work. Just as I finished my third shift, the superintendent approached me and told me to report in the mill tomorrow morning and gave me a job emptying the tanks after they were filled with sand. I took two and a half hours to fill the tanks and one half hour to empty them.
“We had a rest between times. It was like eating lemon cream pies as compared to my first job. From then on I was raised. I worked in the mill three months, and they wanted to make an ‘amalgamator’ out of me, but I objected, as the mercury has a bad effect on the amalgamators. (Amalgamators were normally paid $7 per day, double what Sam had started at.)
“Then they moved me over to the smelter and put me to wheeling charges. We used to hit the chute and let the coke go into the wheelbarrow, and weigh it, three wheelbarrows of coke to one of sand, one flux, two ore, and wheel it to the top of the furnace and the feeder would put it in. Before long I was brought downstairs and made pot-wrestler (dumping out the slag).
“Then I was made tapper; afterwards a night-boss. The ore that we handled was hard to melt. Ten men lost jobs not being able to handle it. Finally we got a man from Elko (Nevada), Jack Reynolds, who knew his business. He was paid $20 a day for his services (this is a remarkable amount for this time). And there was not a finer man afloat than Jack. He succeeded in his work but used to go on periodic drunks.
“He would work three or four months and then lay down on the job. He stayed drunk until his money was gone and got the delirium tremens before he could quit. Some times he would be away four or five weeks. In the meantime the furnace would start to kick and buck, she would start to freeze, and we would have a hell of a time.
“Nobody knew Jack’s secret of handling the furnace right … The furnace was a deadly place to work at. Men were coming and going on account of the arsenic and lead poisoning. The effect was so great that you could take the sourest lemon and eat it, and it would taste sweet.
“The only medical relief we could get was from Park City, Utah. There was a doctor who knew how to handle these cases. The boys could find relief by putting a hoop around the neck and legs and put pillows against the stomach and holding themselves in that position. One time there was a fight in the feed room between the feeder and the chargewheeler.
The feeder hit the chargewheeler with a shovel, shoved his body into the furnace and his lunch can with him, leaving no evidence behind him. About eight months after this fight, this man took sick and held his secret until he knew he was going to die. He then confessed on his deathbed.”