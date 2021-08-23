If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor:
No one was sure what COVID-19’s pandemic impact would be on our community, let alone the world. Not only did my entire family catch COVID-19 in 2020, but we’ve now caught the Delta variant--not because we aren’t careful--but because of how rampant it is in our community. The trouble breathing, the daily coughing fits, chills and debilitating migraines have all knocked our family to its knees.
However, nothing has been worse than knowing that my mother-in law-is currently going through cancer treatment and that she is the most susceptible to the worst parts of the virus.
And now, as we enter another dark phase during this pandemic, we find out that Congress is considering changes to the Medicare Part D program - the noninterference clause - that protects access to life-saving medication for our seniors and those with disabilities.
We had trouble accessing vaccines early-on, and now our most vulnerable are likely going to be facing restrictions on the medications they need the most. Why do we continue to hurt those who need the most help, those who need the most access to life-saving medications?
We need our leaders in Congress to finally think about Arizonans and to put us first.