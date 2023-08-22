I’ve caught COVID-19 seven times since the height of the pandemic and every time I’ve caught it, my symptoms have gotten progressively worse. I’m very worried about the lasting impact the disease will have on my body and health, which is why I still mask up to this day.
I’m hopeful that with continued research and development, scientists can come up with more and better treatments and vaccines. However, that can’t happen if Congress continues to pass price-setting policies that threaten medical innovation.
Unfortunately, price-setting policies not only have a negative impact on the availability of certain medications on the market today, but also can threaten access to the resources scientists need to keep innovating and developing new, life-saving drugs, and hopefully cures, in the future. If Congress wants to help lower costs for patients, there are much better ways to do that.
Lawmakers could start by working to reform the negative impact Pharmacy Benefit Managers, PBMs, have on prescription drug access and affordability. PBMs use policies like patient steering and prior authorization to dictate when patients can access the medications they need and where they can pick them up. These groups will also secure significant drug discounts from manufacturers only to hoard them for themselves instead of sharing them with patients to reduce out-of-pocket expenses.
The Delinking Revenue from Unfair Gouging (DRUG) Act would help reform PBMs and benefit patients while still protecting medical innovation. Congress should pass this bill immediately — and Arizona’s legislators should help lead the charge.