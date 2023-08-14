I was disappointed in the reporting published in the Herald/Review covering the “joint field hearing” last Tuesday when a subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives held the hearing at Cochise College in Sierra Vista, titled “Biden’s Border Crisis and its Effect on American Communities.”
I attended this long hearing and, yes, it was as partisan as the title suggested, with no Democrats either on the Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security or as witnesses. It appeared to me that the vast majority of the time given to the committee members and the witnesses was devoted to hammering President Biden and his administration.
Andy Biggs, for instance, one of the Arizona Republican members of the committee — the other Juan Ciscomani — used his closing remarks to call for the impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, although this desperate effort seems to be losing steam in the GOP House of Representatives.
The claims made by committee members and witnesses ranged from “we have had no success engaging Biden” to “Biden has abandoned our communities” to “there will be constantly rising crime” to the usual “this is an invasion at our border” and false claims that Biden has been calling for “an open border.”
No questions or comments from the audience were allowed, as Andy Biggs, the vice-chair of the subcommittee, made a point of announcing at the beginning of the meeting that this was an “official congressional session.”
No mention was made of the Republican immediate rejection of Biden’s comprehensive immigration bill offered “on day one” of his administration:
I was left wondering why no one from Homeland Security or Customs and Border Patrol were asked to be witnesses. The only local government official witness was Sheriff Mark Dannels. The other witnesses were rancher John Ladd, who always seems to be the “local spokesman” used by Republicans to show how awful things are at the border, and Andrew Arthur, resident fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies.
A little online search reveals that the Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and that “Reports published by CIS have been disputed by scholars on immigration, fact-checkers and news outlets, and immigration-research organizations.”
Rancher Ladd said some of the quiet part out loud it seems, when he included in his testimony this question, “How would you like to live with neighbors speaking Spanish?”
Sheriff Dannels gave testimony that followed the agreed-upon script by damning the Biden Administration for creating the “crisis” at the border. He did state, however — after conveying many statistics and personal observations about the terrible stuff happening at the border — that the problems needed more than a law-enforcement approach. He made the reasonable point that Republicans and Democrats needed to come together to solve them. He seemed a bit too optimistic, nonetheless, when he stated that “government will rally around reasonable solutions.”
That point touches on one of my main concerns with this “joint field hearing” — the emphasis, with few exceptions, was totally on law-enforcement and on decrying the “invasion.” While Biden’s plan includes things like promising to “crack down on criminal organizations,” it deals extensively with other important issues, such as addressing “the root causes of migration.”
Republicans do not seem eager to “rally around” his reasonable solutions or to even engage in debate and compromise. They seem intent on a strategy of demonizing Democrats and scaring voters about the “invasion” at the border and about the “great replacement” of white Americans by people of color.
Overall, however, my main objection is that the hearing’s main objective was to slam Biden and allow Republican politicians another opportunity to “own the libs.” It also once again demonstrated that Republicans don’t present to the voters anything resembling a positive governing agenda.
Representative Juan Ciscomani did make the statement that he had been “working across party lines,” but that claim does not accord with his attendance at a hearing with its extremely partisan title and with the emphasis on supposed Democratic failure.
There were a number of questionable statements put forward as facts made by some of the members of the hearing, such as witness Ladd’s claim that only 25 percent of Border Patrol agents are now available to patrol the border because the other 75 percent are stuck doing paperwork. Witness Andrew Arthur claimed that kids are being thrown in the water by immigrants so that Border Patrol agents will save them. He also listed statistics about the problem New York City is having with immigrants, not mentioning, of course, that some of them have been bussed there, probably illegally, by Republican governors.
The member of the hearing, however, who seemed the most radical and partisan, was Biggs, who used the words, more than once, “invasion at the border” and called for the impeachment of Mayorkas.
Since the main focus of the hearing was on law enforcement, it is sadly ironic and hypocritical for the hearing to feature Andy Biggs as the second chair of the committee. Biggs has been accused of participating in a multi-state scheme to subvert the Electoral College.
His fellow Republican, U.S. Rep. Rusty Bowers has testified under oath that Biggs “asked if I would sign on both to a letter that had been sent from my state or that I would support the decertification of the electors, and I said I would not.” Biggs defied the subpoena by the January 6 Committee to testify under oath as Bowers did.
A number of Republicans, when faced with inconvenient facts, such as being part of a conspiracy to defraud the United States government and violate the rights of voters, or whether they believe Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen, deny and deflect. I see this hearing mainly as an attempt to deflect from Trump’s legal problems and their failure to offer voters any positive agenda. All they seem to be able to do is use the fear about the “invasion” on the border to scare voters and to try to “own the libs.”
This is not to say that there are not real and serious problems with illegal immigration and drug smuggling at the border. (Dannels and his deputies deal with some really ugly, dangerous border-related stuff.) But until the Republicans are willing to seriously work on comprehensive immigration policies, such as the one put forth by the Biden Administration, much of what Republicans do and say should be regarded as smoke and mirrors, part of their refusal to counter the hate and trolling stoked by Trump.
The point was made more than once that no Democrats, who were invited, agreed to participate in the hearing. No one on the committee named the Democrats who were invited, but I don’t wonder why any of them would have refused to attend a hearing designed to disparage their party leader, especially with a title beginning with “Biden’s Border Crisis.”
Our president, by the way, was also in Arizona the same day, along with other Democratic leaders. President Biden designated a new national monument near the Grand Canyon. A number of national and state Democratic leaders, including Arizona’s governor, attended the ceremony.
What this contrast between these two events in Arizona seems to reveal and reinforce is this: While Democrats work to make important improvements to our country, such as preserving our natural and cultural sites, Republicans are bereft of positive solutions to our country’s problems and resort to limiting Americans’ reproductive freedoms, banning books, trolling Democrats, and trying to “own the libs.”
Jeff Sturges is Faculty Emeritus at Cochise College