To the editor
With respect to the letter regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the schools, I quote (from the letter): “Ducey’s office says that HB 2898, ensures that students can’t be taught that one race, ethnicity, or sex is superior.”
Wow, talk about double-speak, no one is teaching this in school, and no one should.
I agree (with the letter) that no one should be teaching this in our schools, but the evidence from across the country, in thousands of schools, is that children are being taught the seven racist tenets that HB 2898 seeks to stop. There are thousands of testimonials from parents and students explaining how teachers, for example, lined up students by their privilege--white boys on one side--minority girls on the other, blamed innocent kids for colonial slavery based on the color of their skin and discouraged minority kids to think they will never succeed.
If the educational goal is to promote improved relations, tolerance and love, then the results are the opposite, as hundreds of parents have now testified how their children used to have a racial mix of good friends, but after CRT training, these innocent children are infighting and self-segregating.
Critical Race Theory is a subset of Critical Theory, a Marxist critique exploited to foment revolution between the bourgeois and proletariat. Once that failed, they switched to generate hatred between the races and genders, which we now see in our schools. Sadly, the legislature had to write a law like HB 2898.