benson-ciscomani1.jpg

Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona’s 6th Congressional District swung into Benson on Wednesday.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

 

Rep. Juan Ciscomani recently touted his new veterans advisory council, and we’re glad to see that he’s finally doing something to make sure he’s able to effectively address the issues that Arizona’s veterans face while he’s in Washington. 

Tags