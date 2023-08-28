Rep. Juan Ciscomani recently touted his new veterans advisory council, and we’re glad to see that he’s finally doing something to make sure he’s able to effectively address the issues that Arizona’s veterans face while he’s in Washington.
But when he posted pictures of his council, we noticed something interesting. The council, made up of distinguished veterans from around Congressional District 6, doesn’t really seem to represent what the veteran community in Congressional District 6 actually looks like.
We mean no offense to the people who are serving on this council: their service and expertise is valuable, especially for a Congressman who has never served a day in his life and has no idea what it’s like to be a veteran. We merely believe that Rep. Ciscomani really did a mediocre job of choosing a council that accurately reflects the veteran community.
In Ciscomani’s district, there are almost 70,000 veterans and more than 7,400 of them are women. They represent a wide variety of racial, religious, and ethnic groups, and almost two thirds of them served after 1990. Nationwide, there are more than two million women veterans according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, and there are more than 400,000 women serving in the active duty and reserve forces, according to the Defense Department.
The one woman on Ciscomani’s advisory council, Jane Strain, is a highly qualified Army Veteran who continues to serve her community well. There are dozens of other women veterans just like her in Ciscomani’s district, and we think it’s shameful that he only chose one woman.
Our veteran community is a vibrant and diverse group of people with a distinct set of issues that we need strong advocates in Congress for. How is Ciscomani’s advisory council – which is overwhelmingly older, whiter, and more male than the veteran community at large – going to be able to explain issues facing younger, non-white, and women veterans?
What is Rep. Ciscomani’s goal with this advisory board? Is he trying to be a civic leader with the desire to serve all of his constituents and the self-awareness to understand communities he’s not a part of? Or is it an act of performative patriotism; a check-in-the-box to make it look like he cares about veterans? Are we valued members of the district who can help inform policy? Or are we mere political props?
If the purpose is to throw himself a little patriot parade and exploit disingenuous stereotypes about what veterans look like to signal to other non-veterans like Ciscomani what it means to “support the troops”, then mission accomplished.
But if his goal is genuine; if he truly desires to understand the needs of the more than 67,000 veterans (11% of whom are women) in his district, then he should form a council made up of veterans who have first-hand experience being underserved by our institutions that Ciscomani has the power to reform, and can advise the Congressman based on their actual experiences.
He doesn’t even need to look far, either. If he wants, he should call us. We’d be glad to point him in the right direction.
Diversity in the U.S. military has always produced a stronger and more lethal fighting force. Diversity on advisory committees and Boards always produces a stronger product. Ciscomani should not form any advisory committee on any topic unless he intends on hearing the truth. And how can he hear the truth if he has only one woman veteran serving on his committee?
Shelly Goode, Jo Mendoza, Sue Ritz, and Sylvia Gonzales-Andersh are veterans of the Army, Marine Corps, National Guard, and Air Force (respectively) and are constituents of Rep. Ciscomani.