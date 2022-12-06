Cartoon 2 Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Man accused of killing boss pointed gun at him day before fatal shooting, prosecutors say Fuel tank leak closes Love's truck stop in Benson Sunday night Some county voters discuss recall petitions for Crosby, Judd Still singing for her supper Man accused of sexual assault of a minor receives federal indictment Hobbs' office seeks investigation into actions of Crosby, Judd SV Community Chorus delivers joyous holiday concert Christmas comes to Sierra Vista Cochise County educators appeal to Gov. Ducey over school funding crunch Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe dies at 80 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Site search Search