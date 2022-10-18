cartoon Oct 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Teenager sentenced in fatal stabbing that involved close friend School board candidates tackle district issues at forum Supervisors discuss program to help those with dry wells The fort hosts a spirited appearance Stairway to achievement Sierra Vista mayor, council candidates impress at debate Feds ask Ducey to remove border wall shipping containers Police arrest SV man for sexual exploitation of a minor Cochise College hires new athletic director First Bisbee Festival of the Arts showcases local talent Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Site search Search