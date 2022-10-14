Cartoon Oct 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of first-degree murder Shipping containers slated for border gaps Douglas Walmart manager Oscar Valenzuela honored with ‘Every Day Heroes’ award SVUSD enacting sweeping changes on sexual harassment claims A new morning for Mornings Cafe Douglas child molestation case going to settlement, prosecutor says Second bidder for Hillcrest Apartments surfaces Man accused of killing 2 migrants will go to trial Survey: Half of county residents unaware of new jail proposal Man involved in altercation with deputies was struck by pepper ball, Taser, police say Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Site search Search