Most Popular Chiricahua National Monument: Arizona's Most Beautiful Secret Driver arrested after crashing into BP checkpoint, injuring agents Business license pending for Freddy's Frozen Custard Sierra Vista throws a rip-roaring bash for its Stand Up 4 Freedom Street Fair Sierra Vista 10-12 all-stars off to hot 2-0 start in district tournament Douglas police provide update about body discovered on Third Street Pacheco's 5 RBIs helps Sierra Vista advance to district championship game New Jail Facility Approved Douglas 8-10 all-stars win District 8 championships Sierra Vista Ponytail wins seniors district title