Cartoon Nov 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Man who shot 2 people at Huachuca City RV business arrested; 1 victim dead Buena High basketball players disciplined over alleged abuse, online video Injured employee tried to warn about shooter, RV business owner says Attempted murder trial unfolding in Cochise County Superior Court Woman who struck bicyclist and left gets jail, probation Douglas City Council moving forward with proposed purchase of old Food City building Man charged with child molestation offenses requests settlement conference 2 supervisors sue elections director for refusing hand count Supervisors Crosby, Judd withdraw suit against election director Jury convicts man of attempted first-degree murder, other crimes Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Site search Search