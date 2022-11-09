Cartoon2 Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Two local men die in single-vehicle rollover crash Lake, other candidates make impromptu visit to Cochise County Judge rules no hand count in Cochise County Remembering Bob Strain: A public servant who helped put Sierra Vista on the map Four local families adopt youngsters during National Adoption Day McCaa holds lead in 3-way SV mayor’s race Man charged with child molestation offenses requests settlement conference Man shoots at Willcox police after high-speed chase Attorney Joel Larson leads in Cochise County Superior Court race Rising fentanyl use has county health official concerned Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Site search Search