To the editor:

I operate two water utilities here in the Douglas Basin with over 40 years of experience. What is happening to the water table in this area is causing concern since a number of domestic wells have gone dry this year. Within the past year, three residences have had their wells go dry and applied to get water service from McNeal Water Company. With a service membership of 25 homes and businesses, the potential addition of up to five more service connections would require an expensive infrastructure upgrade the water company can ill-afford and rate increases that my customers can ill-afford.

Tags