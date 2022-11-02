I operate two water utilities here in the Douglas Basin with over 40 years of experience. What is happening to the water table in this area is causing concern since a number of domestic wells have gone dry this year. Within the past year, three residences have had their wells go dry and applied to get water service from McNeal Water Company. With a service membership of 25 homes and businesses, the potential addition of up to five more service connections would require an expensive infrastructure upgrade the water company can ill-afford and rate increases that my customers can ill-afford.
These trends show there is a serious problem with the combined effects of agricultural over-pumping and the ongoing drought. Allow me if you will to predict the future. If these trends continue, we’ll lose the rural residential part of the tax base, then the small ranchers and farmers, and then the big ag interests will dry up and leave. Somewhere along the way, the towns and suburbs will be impacted. Without adequate fresh water, real estate in Cochise County will become worthless, our tax base and economic prosperity seriously diminished.
It’s a race to the bottom, literally and figuratively. Those with the deepest pockets will have the deepest wells. Those with shallower wells and shallower pockets will be the losers. Ultimately, when the water’s gone, we will all lose. Now is the time to act and establish AMAs in Cochise County.