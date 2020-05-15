We were pleasantly surprised at the budget presented last week to members of the Sierra Vista City Council.
Amid the doom and gloom of the pandemic, news that city officials have put together a balanced budget that doesn’t include a tax increase has to be considered a bright spot for local property owners,
We were expecting worse, and we’re not completely out of the woods. Final approval of the budget won’t happen until next month.
The closure of restaurants and bars, and the reduction in hotel stays has hit the city in its pocketbook. Revenues generated from taxes on these businesses contribute to paying for vital public services in the community, including fire, rescue, police, parks and other essentials. When people stop eating out, going to bars and staying in local hotels, Sierra Vista gets less money.
Despite that challenge, City Manager Chuck Potucek and Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough presented a budget that doesn’t increase local property taxes or dip into the reserve fund. Instead, the plan is to delay capital projects and purchases, like the construction of a $1.2 million emergency medical facility near the intersection of Buffalo Soldier Trail and Seventh Street.
The new facility has been in the planning stages for several years after officials with the city’s emergency services reported that response times on Sierra Vista’s southeast side were too slow. The location of existing structures — on Fry Boulevard, Avenida Cochise and Giulio Cesare — cover the city’s north and west sides, but do not allow for a fast enough response to some addresses in Winterhaven or on Cherokee Avenue. Instead of working closer with the neighboring Fry Fire District to address the issue, city officials have opted to build a new structure that should result in faster response by city emergency vehicles to calls on the West End and the city’s south and east sides.
Delay of that project, along with other budget cuts, will have an impact on the city’s emergency services. Consequences from the drop in revenue include putting off the purchase of police cruisers, eliminating the addition of two police officers and delaying the purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department.
Council members have until the end of June to adopt the final budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, so we expect some tinkering with the draft presented at the May 12 work session.
Overall, the good news for Sierra Vista taxpayers is the job well done by city officials in presenting a budget that doesn’t significantly boost spending, holds the line on taxes and keeps the reserve fund intact.