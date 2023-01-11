In August 1982, I arrived in Washington to begin a year working at the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Yes, it was the Reagan administration, and I was already a liberal. But it was a technocratic position rather than a political one, and the council’s new chair, Martin Feldstein — a moderate Republican of a type that has largely vanished since — wanted some whiz kids to crunch the data. I was supposed to focus on international issues; the new hire for domestic economics was a guy named Larry Summers. Whatever happened to him?

Anyway, Marty and I had a working dinner on my arrival night, and he had one big question to ask: “Is the world economy about to collapse?”

