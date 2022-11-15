Democrats had far better midterms this year than they did in 2010. Still, with Republicans on the cusp of winning narrow control of the House, there’s unlikely to be major legislation passed over the next two years. So as was the case for President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden’s legislative high-water mark will probably be a bill he got passed in his first two years. In that sense, the Inflation Reduction Act — which, despite its name, is mainly a climate and health care bill — is this administration’s equivalent of Obamacare.

Unlike Obamacare, however, the IRA was barely mentioned on the campaign trail. In other words, it was a huge political success. And this success vindicated what we might call the new climate policy, which emphasizes carrots rather than sticks.

Paul Krugman, a New York Times opinion columnist, writes about macroeconomics, trade, health care, social policy and politics.

