Editor’s note: Each month Herald/Review Media will look back in time to share stories from past editions kept in the morgue in our office. This is not where we hide dead bodies, but this term in the newspaper biz is referred to as a location where a collection of reference works and files of reference material from a newspaper or news periodical office is kept. We currently are researching the best option to digitize our bound and microfiche copies as they are records of history in Cochise County, our country and the world. The Bisbee Daily Review in part has already been digitized through the National Digital Newspaper Program that was a joint effort between the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Library of Congress. The endeavor was created nationwide to create an online database for historic newspapers published between 1836 and 1922. We will start our archive search in 1922, but may choose to look back 25, 50 or 75 years as well. In our monthly “From the Archives” column we will share not only interesting news tidbits but local ads, cartoons, costs of goods and services and so much more.
The Bisbee Daily Review in 1922 had six pages in each edition and was filled primarily with national and world news that came across the Associated Press wire, which was founded on May 22, 1846. The Herald/Review is one of few community news sources that still subscribes to the AP today to provide national and world news as well as national and regional sports.
The following headline and article are as they read on Sunday, Feb. 5, 1922:
‘Polar Pie’ Craze Hits Bisbee With Demand Increasing
“ “Polar Pie,” the new confection that is taking the country by storm, is now being manufactured and sold in the Warren District. And if the demand increases as steadily within the next few weeks as it has in the past few days the production of “Polar Pie” bids fair to rival the production of copper.
What is “Polar Pie?” That’s a secret. How are they made? That’s another secret. In fact, it’s so great a secret that McWhorter’s of this city had to pay a cool $1000 for the formula and license to make this patented confection.
The inventor of “Polar Pie” is said to have cleaned up a fortune during the last few months. And, to make it more romantic, he was all but “dead broke” when he first invented the new confection.
Every Big city in the country from Skowhegan, Maine to Chula Vista, California, now has its “Polar Pie” factories. In Bisbee the “pies,” only they aren’t real pies, are being manufactured and sold by McWhorter’s.
On January 24, 1922, Christian Kent Nelson of Ohio and his business partner Russell C. Stover patented America’s first chocolate-covered ice cream bar, the Eskimo Pie. Nelson’s intent was to make an ice cream treat that was easy to consume while holding in your hand. According to archivist Maurita Baldock the idea came to him while working at his sweet shop when a boy was about to buy ice cream, but then change his mind and bought a chocolate bar instead. When Nelson inquired why he did not buy both the boy replied, ‘Sure I know — I want ‘em both, but I only got a nickel.’ “
• • •
Nelson worked for weeks to find the right recipe for the “Polar Pie” and they instantly became a hit locally. He searched for companies to manufacture his new product and ultimately partnered with chocolate maker Russell C. Stover. The two would sell the rights to make the confection to local ice cream companies like Bisbee’s own McWhorter’s, which forked out the $1,000 to become part of the craze. Nelson and Stover shared the payment as well as a cut of each treat sold, similar to how some franchises operate today. The partnership also came with a new name, Eskimo Pie, to evoke a chilly north feel of the indigenous people who live there. Although it was a stereotype they did not receive the public pushback as much as they could have. These types of conversations were not as common in the 1920s and the cool creamy chocolatey treat was an immediate success.
Nelson’s company was brought down due to a vague description of coated ice cream bars in the patent and the fact he did not include the formula devised for the coating, which was the real invention. Nelson and his venture spent a lot of time and money defending the broad patent. Russell Stover eventual pulled out of the partnership in 1923 to start the candy company that still bears his name today. In 1924, Nelson sold the company to the firm that made the wrapper, the U.S. Foil Corp., later the Reynolds Metal Co.. Yes, the Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil creator.
In June 2020 the company that owns Eskimo Pie, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, decided to retire the century-old name of the chocolate-covered treat due to growing pressure to remove or rethink brands that have long been considered racist or culturally insensitive. In October 2020 Dreyer’s announced the treat would be renamed Edy’s Pie, which can be found in grocery stores today. Maybe sticking with the original name of “Polar Pie” would have been a better idea.