Georgia Lawrence asked, “The website does not allow phase 1B individuals to register for the vaccine. Are we being discriminated against? We need the shot— ages 80 and 84 with underlying health conditions. Our dr said we might look to the stars for when we can get the vaccine. What gives? Where and when can we get the shot. My husband calls the health dept and gets a big run around.”
Shar Porier, reporter, answered: “This link on the county page takes you to the page on the state site. https://covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines
There have been problems with so many people signing up for the vaccinations.
But since the county opened 1B, you should be able to register at the state site: https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/”
Gary Rulapaugh asked, “Anyone know why Verde es Vida closed?”
Dana Chiueh, journalist product manager answered: “Hi Gary, thank you for your question. I was able to confirm that the restaurant changed ownership about two weeks ago and has rebranded from the vegan Mexican food to Street Tacos Guadalajara. Let me see if I can find out more and get back to you!”
Elmire Q. Kidd posted: “Practicing Economic Mindfulness and Honing What Really Matters”
“We are immensely spoiled in the United States of America. Even on our poorest day, most of us never reach a place of total starvation or “no clothes on our backs”. We normally don’t lack from the absence of available resources but, often times, ignorance or unexpected financial hardships. I do believe however that sometimes the odds can truly be stacked against us but, at those times, community networking could play a big role is helping us navigate through those times in a way that would produce favorable long term success.
My mom used to say, “There’s always gonna be somebody better off than you and somebody worse off than you, so you might as well be content with what you have.” She never said it in a way that made me think I couldn’t have more things or shouldn’t want more things but in a way that no matter where I was in life or what I had and didn’t have in life, it shouldn’t make me or break me.
To a degree, economic mindfulness is that. Don’t spend more than you need to in order to get what you want or need. There are some exceptions but that’s another article. When you spend, consider if it’s something you really need, want, or could wait to get later. Look at your overall finances and where you’re trying to go. Is spending whatever you have going to be beneficial for that? Are you prepared for an economic collapse? If you’re not, could the money you have go toward making sure you are? What really matters in life is being good to people, having and developing good, reliable relationships, savings for the future, preparedness for a disaster of any sort, freedom, love, inner peace, education about the right things, a sense of accomplishment with corresponding results, being a good person, and as a believer, a pure and wholesome relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. Honing those things is what really matters.”
Connie L. Huth asked, “In an effort to support local small businesses, what small business has made you especially happy during the pandemic?”
Bonnie Holyoak said, “All of the stores we shop at are customer oriented and we feel like we matter — ACE Hardware, Hallmark store, Fresh (good food and great service), these are three.”
Jackie Stieglbauer said, “I was just at the Hallmark Store yesterday! Other beautiful items besides a great choice of every occasion cards.”
Meda Henderson said, “Local FARMERS MARKETS are the freshest and truest form of “local economy”... our current food system is so broken that its shocking ... we should grow/ sell/ and purchase locally ... avoiding as much waste of carbon fuels as possible. It’s also healthier to eat organically as much as possible.”
KC Curtis said, “Sew Easy Sewing. 100 S 2nd St. ... Very good selection of fabric, notions, quality thread, sewing machine accessories, sales and service of machines. One stop shopping.”