This corner of Arizona is known for its impressive variety of birds in the Huachuca Mountains, the San Pedro River and other habitat-friendly locations.
We may not be as well known as a spot to see the majestic American bald eagle. We’re happy to report if we’re wrong about that, and if you know better, send us an email at the address below.
For Americans, the bald eagle has been our national bird since 1782. Our first president, George Washington, made that designation official in 1789. Unfortunately, the dwindling number of eagles resulted in its designation as an “endangered species” in the 1960s. The bird reached an all-time low of just 417 known nesting pairs in 1963 throughout the lower 48 United States.
We have good news.
Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a decades-long effort has restored the population of eagles and it will be removed from the endangered list. Bald eagles now number more than 71,400 nesting pairs and an estimated 376,000 individual birds across the country.
In Arizona, sightings of the majestic raptor are more common in and around the central region of the state. If you’re interested in finding out more, turn your web browser to baldeagleinfo.com.
***
We just love the tale told by friend-of-the column Lynn Westmoreland.
We asked readers last week to relate tales of “the good old days,” and Lynn wasn’t shy about providing some examples.
“I was born way back in the day. Way back before telephones had the curly cord. First time I saw one I thought it was the funniest thing. They were great until they got tangled and twisted all the time. Then we cursed them.
“I remember the magical phenomenon of the automatic doors opening at the grocery store when you stepped in front of them. I was dumbfounded the first few times I encountered them as a pre-teen. How did they know someone was there?? It was magic!
“There was no TV until I was about 7 or 8 years old. We listened to all those great programs on the radio: Fibber Magee and Mollie, The Green Hornet, The Lone Ranger, Amos and Andy, Don McNeil’s Breakfast Club, Mystery Theater and many more. Mostly my Mom listened to them so we did too. It passed the time while washing and drying dishes by hand.”
There are more examples, and we will provide them as space permits.
***
We’ve mentioned before that Cochise County is quickly becoming the “Seattle of Southern Arizona,” when it comes to coffee. New outlets in Willcox, Benson and soon Sierra Vista add to the number of places where you can get fresh-roasted coffee or other specialty drinks.
There are also stores that don’t necessarily specialize in coffee, but they do promote its quality. Circle K has put new machines in its locations across the county that grind the beans after you select your coffee of choice. Area fast food outlets are advertising their varieties of java.
See if you can name the number of local spots where it’s possible to get a fresh, special variety, of what once was just “ … a cup of joe.”
