Tomorrow is Friday the 13th. We haven’t had a full moon on Friday the 13th since 2006 and won’t again until 2033. This night will feature a special harvest moon, “a micromoon.” According the the Washington Post and timeanddate.com, a “micromoon” appears 14% smaller and 30% dimmer than a “supermoon.” Friday’s moon will be 252,471 miles from earth. Supermoons appear large because they are at least 2,039 miles closer.
Theater is coming back to Central School Project, and it should be worth the climb to the third floor. The Magic Theatre of Bisbee will be auditioning for “Making God Laugh,” by Sean Grennan. They are seeking two women and three men for a “comedy of planners.” Woody Allen said, “If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans...” Making God Laugh follows a family over 30 years’ worth of holidays. Ruthie and Bill’s children — a priest, an aspiring actress, and a former football star — return home, and we learn of their plans and dreams.
Auditions are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon. Show dates are December 13 — 15 and January 10 — 12. For further information or to arrange a private audition, call 520-432-2101. The Magic Theatre began in the outdoor space behind the Bisbee Coffee Company with an afternoon of scenes and the premiere of “The Yellow Trailer Musical,” rumored to be revived in spring.
Next weekend, also at Central School, Friends of Open Live Stage (F.O.O.L.S.) present Open Live Stage, more than an open mic, Saturday, September 21, 7 p.m. Come early to sign up. Actors, singers, dancers, comics, and poets have graced past stages. (Leave the fire acts and equestrian demonstrations at home. A few dogs have shown off their comic skills.)
The organizers promise a new follow spot and the warmest audiences in the Western U.S. Admission for both performers and audience is a donation to Central School Project. Contact daviskennethr@hotmail.com for answers to technical questions or other info.