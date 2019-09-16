We have a couple of heads-up alerts. Alert #1: There are just a few spots left for “Creative Stenciling: Artists Way, September 24 at Civil Vision International, also called The Warrior Healing Project, at 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. Stencilling has become much more than the lettering on Army trunks and street curbs and grown into a serious art form. You need to bring yourself and at least four colors of Tim Holtz Distress Ink Pads. All other supplies will be provided. Pre-registration is required: contact michelesdesigns@msn.com or 520-378-1176 and leave a message.
The building at 1838 Paseo San Luis is a hub for veterans’ services. Not only are many organizations in the same place, but teams collaborate for the benefit of the veterans and their families. Vets can drink coffee and talk or participate in a number of supportive or just fun activities. There are art classes like the stencilling above, a Native American Flute Circle, fitness classes, and more. There is also a media studio where veterans and families can talk about any topic they like and spread the word about community events. Soldier’s Best Friend has a modern indoor training area, where veterans meet the challenges of training their own service dogs. Many of the dogs are veterans themselves, fresh from shelters or rescue. Community members are welcome to get involved and to start new programs. Find out more on Facebook.
Alert #2: Another Sierra Vista event that requires pre-registration is a family outing, Pottery and Pizza, September 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Pottery Studio. The whole family is invited to play with clay and snack on pizza. Dinner is provided and guest artists will each get to design and glaze a custom pottery tile. The fee is $5, and one adult per family is required. Children ages 5 and up are welcome. Registration is also required and space is limited. The studio is behind the Oscar Yrun Community Center at 3020 E. Tacoma St. Phone 520-458-7922 for more information.