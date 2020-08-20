A hearty thank you to the readers who responded to our request for input on the etiquette on multi-use paths.
Joshua, who runs six to 12 miles a day on local paths, writes: “Signs are posted ‘Keep Right Except to Pass,’ which basically means once you set foot or tire onto the MUP, you essentially become a ‘car,’ so you’ll stick to the right whether on a bike or on foot, unless you’re overtaking a slower user, just like cars on the roadway.”
“When overtaking a slower user, be sure to announce yourself as you approach from behind so as to not startle the person you are passing — though that is almost inevitable."
Stating “ ‘Passing on your left!’ works wonders or the chime of a bell on a bike. (Hint: It helps to not get startled if you are always expecting someone to pass you on the left during your exercise).”
And finally, “Always return a friendly wave or greeting when passing someone on the MUP.”
Nicolette shares a concern about bikers who pass pedestrians on a multi-use path.
She writes: “Apparently many bikers are unaware that walkers do not wear rearview mirrors, nor do we wear helmets. We also cannot hear bikers coming up behind us.”
“Standard bike etiquette requires that a biker overtaking a slower person should call out ‘on your left (or right).’ This alerts us (walkers) so that we can be sure we will not get in front of the approaching bike.”
“Lacking this alert, the slower person may unknowingly step in front of the overtaking bike, resulting in a possible serious crash.”
“A little bit of courtesy (How long can it take to say ‘on your left/right’?) can avoid serious injuries.”
We agree, Nicolette. We don’t want anyone injured while exercising.
Steve provided a copy of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s Code of Conduct, which offers a clear handbook on MUP and hiking trail etiquette.
He writes: “The key etiquette concepts are: bicyclists should yield for hikers (and horse riders) and they should announce their presence and intentions, especially when overtaking a hiker (and horse rider) from behind…”
“This should be done well enough in advance so the hiker can look about and see the biker and not when the biker is right behind a hiker ready to pass them. I mentioned that bikers should yield. This is important when the trail is narrow or you cannot see very far ahead.”
On paved surfaces, the concept “…should be like you were driving on a road,” Steve writes.
A complete copy of the document Steve refers to can be found by typing “nica code of conduct” into the address bar on your web browser.
Now that the etiquette question on multi-use paths has been answered … if only we could get a definitive ruling on whether toilet paper should pull from the top of the roll, or the bottom of the roll…
