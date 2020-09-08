Good Morning for September 9, 2020_410
Remember the seed story?
A few weeks back we included a mention from the Douglas Dispatch about a family that reported receiving a packet of seeds — which they didn’t order — from China.
There were all sorts of conspiracy theories about the seeds, including a plot to grow an invasive plant that would create problems for the American agriculture industry, wildlife and other bad outcomes.
Douglas and America, apparently were not alone.
Friday the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon has put a stop on delivering seed packages.
“Amazon.com Inc. is barring foreign sales of seeds into the U.S. after thousands of suspicious packets, many postmarked from China, arrived at households around the world this summer,” the article states.
“The move by Amazon comes as the mystery seeds led U.S. officials to raise alarms about the ease with which seed sales can occur on e-commerce sites, creating potential threats to U.S. agriculture.”
Apparently we weren’t so crazy to be concerned.
Another voice heard from on the renovation of Fry Boulevard into the “new” Sierra Vista downtown.
Vicki writes: “We’re excited about the new project, but are a bit concerned how the traffic flow to the base will be managed. How will the adjacent neighborhoods accommodate the undoubted increase in traffic due to the two-lane adjustment?”
We’re hoping to get an answer from city hall, but in case we don’t, visit the city’s website at https://www.sierravistaaz.gov, and send an email to a council member.
Visited a bike shop in Tucson last week and witnessed an electric motor bike with a $6,000 price tag.
While examining the motorized wonder, the sales clerk queried whether there was any interest and issued one caution.
“You know, electric bikes are not allowed on the Oro River Park Trail, or any of the bike paths in Tucson,” he said.
We’re wondering if that’s the case in Sierra Vista?
Are electric bikes allowed on the multi-use paths? This column established a readership following a few weeks ago with the question of etiquette on these paths, does anyone know if an electric bike is allowed?
What’s Halloween going to be like this year? We’re starting to see decorations in the stores and realized that people are already wearing masks.
We’re wondering if local communities will ban the practice of trick-or-treating this year, due to the pandemic?
If you get the chance, attend the local 9/11 ceremonies that will be held in Cochise County communities this year.
Despite the pandemic, we anticipate there will be a few memorials for a day we must never forget in America.
