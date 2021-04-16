Gov. Ducey signed a law on Thursday that expands gambling opportunities in Arizona. The law won’t go into effect immediately – federal officials need to sign off – but soon people will be able to wager on sporting events or travel to casinos around the state and play new games of chance, including craps, roulette and baccarat among others.
Concerns that easy access to gambling will result in a significant increase in social ills might be overstated.
Arizona ranks 45th in the union for the number of addicted gamblers, according to a recent study by the online financial company WalletHub.com.
Gambling “disorder,” as it is referred to by health experts, affects between 1 and 3 percent of all U.S. adults.
“That addiction can lead to serious economic consequences. For example, U.S. consumers experience over $100 billion per year in total gambling losses. Individually, a male gambling addict accumulates an average debt of between $55,000 and $90,000 whereas a female averages $15,000. Most cannot afford to pay back what they owe. As a result, gambling addicts develop a high tendency to amass even more debt, suffer from other health issues, lose their jobs, strain their relationships or even commit crimes,” according to the study.
It’s not a surprise that Nevada leads the nation in gambling addiction. The state has a long reputation for legalized gambling in all its forms. It has the most casinos per capita and the most gaming machines per capita.
South Dakota, Montana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and West Virginia make up the next five among the states with the highest percentage of population with a gambling addiction.
Utah is at the bottom of the list, offering among the fewest casinos, the fewest gaming machines and the lowest lottery sales per capita.
***
Arizona, especially our corner of Arizona, is known for its pristine air quality.
The desert is a sensitive landscape and our air reflects that same local ecology.
That’s why recent articles on “plastic rain” are a bit disturbing.
According to a recent study published by the National Academy of Sciences there is about 1,100 tons (tons!) of microplastic that floats in the air above the western United States.
Most of the pollution comes from roads outside major cities with another 11 percent blowing in from the ocean.
Microplastic particles are known to stay airborne for about a week, which provides plenty of time to cross continents and oceans.
“Plastic bags and bottles released into the environment break down into smaller and smaller bits. Your washing machine is another major source: When you launder synthetic clothing, tiny microfibers slough off and get flushed to a wastewater treatment plant. That facility filters out some of the microfibers, trapping them in “sludge,” the treated human waste that’s then applied to agricultural fields as fertilizer,” according to the study.
Sooner or later we’re going to have to figure out ways to do a better job of disposing of plastic, and probably find new ways to package things that don’t need plastic.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com