We had no idea.
Thank you to Cindy Passaro who responded to a recent column warning us of the dangers of promoting a taco-eating contest.
“Just about two years ago a man in Fresno, CA, died in such a contest. Taco tears are dangerous to the esophagus. I would never recommend such a thing. That is why they stopped doing them at the home of the Fresno Grizzlies, Chukchansi Park.”
We mistakenly thought we could “localize” the nationally recognized hot dog eating contest with an event that would highlight a favorite food representing the region. Little did we appreciate the fact that eating tacos can be hazardous to your health.
Thanks again Cindy.
Tomorrow is the Back to School Fair at The Mall at Sierra Vista. This will be the 24th annual event, which features an opportunity for kids to get supplies and information to prepare for a return to classrooms.
Beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing to noon, the event is organized by the city of Sierra Vista Leisure and Library Services, The Mall at Sierra Vista, University of Arizona College of Applied Science and Technology and the Arizona Army National Guard.
Prior to last year, when the pandemic changed everything, the annual fair was a crush of kids and parents who scrambled to gather free backpacks, pens, pencils, paper and other schools supplies.
There is also lots of great information available about educational opportunities for learners of all ages, plus a variety of family services.
This year there will also be free hot dogs thanks to Guild Mortgage in Sierra Vista and free refreshments too!
Believe it or not, it’s time to get ready again for “regular” school. You can get a head start by coming out to the fair on Saturday!
July starts road construction season in Sierra Vista. City officials will announce later this month that lane changes and traffic detours will be happening on the West End as work begins on the long-planned renovation.
The project will narrow the number of traffic lanes from five to three and build landscapes to create a more pedestrian-friendly atmosphere and a “downtown-like” feel to the West End.
Together with other changes that are happening in this area we’re looking forward to what’s about to happen. The city purchased property at the corner of Fab Avenue and Fry, which it plans to turn into a park.
One thing is for sure, coming into the community on the West End, directly across from the Buffalo Solider Gate at Fort Huachuca, will create a much nicer impression for first-time visitors.
Early risers may have already noticed.
The sun is now rising after 5:30 a.m. Just three weeks ago, the sunrise was about 5:20. Today marks the 190th day of the year, and we have 175 days left in 2021. Days are getting shorter and already we’re thinking about school, football and the fall.
Summer is just too short!
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com