Be a hero, be a poll worker
Feeling civic minded? Wondering what you, a humble citizen, can do to serve your community and make a difference?
Be a poll worker.
Cochise County is calling out for people to take on the task of serving as poll workers for two upcoming elections. The first is the primary on Aug. 4 and the second is on Nov.3, both Tuesdays.
It is an especially daunting and under-appreciated task this year.
Poll workers start at 5 a.m. and work until at least 8 p.m. on each election day, doing one or more important tasks to assure voters get the correct ballot and every ballot gets counted.
It’s a vital job that is fundamental to accomplishing an election.
This year, with the danger of the coronavirus, it’s also an essential job. Poll workers in 2020 deserve the same distinction and respect earned by firefighters, line workers during the monsoon, police and even those serving in the military. Despite the dangers, poll workers choose to serve their community and assure the accuracy and validity of our elections.
There are 17 “vote centers” throughout Cochise County where poll workers will be stationed on each election day. To qualify, a poll worker must be 18 by the date of the election and must be registered to vote.
The job involves assisting voters navigating the election process, including how to use a voting machine, and the set up and closing of the vote centers.
On average, a poll worker earns about $100 for the day.
Training is provided and signup can be accomplished online at cochise.az.gov/elections/election-worker-application. The training involves a 3.5-hour commitment, attending one of the classes held between Tuesday, July 14 and Friday, July 17.
Be a part of history! Be a poll worker!
Embarrassment fails to capture the depth of the emotions from a recent mistake in this column. Thank goodness for readers like Joan.
She writes: “The Summer Solstice is not always on June 21. This year the Summer Solstice was on June 20, 2020 at 21:43 UT. Sierra Vista is -7 UT, so it was at 14:43 or 2:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.”
Of course the headline on this column on June 21 blared it was “the longest day,” which is the Summer Solstice. In fact, we were a day late.
Reader contributions are always appreciated, especially when we’re just plain wrong!
Got something to say? Send an email to good morningcolumn@gmail.com