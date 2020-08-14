We’re digging the Herald/Review’s new online forum, NABUR. It’s like Facebook, only civilized.
It’s free and offers an online community conversation that offers a question-and-answer format, along with an opportunity to find out more about what’s happening.
NABUR (pronounced “neighbor” — clever, huh?) is an acronym for Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect. It’s a place for thoughtful discussion, driven by facts and by you.
It’s a place to share the news with your community, to connect with your neighbors and to keep in the know about what’s happening in your backyard.
It’s online at https://www.myheraldreview.com/nabur/welcome/.
“These are the people in your NABURhood. Treat everyone here with respect,” is the main idea listed on the forum’s guidelines page.
NABUR encourages people to use their real identity, to promote accountability, it discourages using the platform as a place to rant, and it wants everyone to approach the ideas and opinions expressed with an open mind.
We’re excited to see this develop and it will get better with your participation, so sign up today!
We had to laugh at the email sent out last week by Mike Strange, owner of Summit Fitness in Sierra Vista.
His gym, along with other facilities in the community, across the county and all over Arizona, have been shut down due to the coronavirus.
Months without income and an ongoing fight with Gov. Ducey’s orders to close down the businesses have apparently forced Mike to look on the lighter side.
Titled “Drama At The Gyms,” Mr. Strange reached out to members to encourage them to “hang in there.”
“I can’t tell, is this is a tragedy or a comedy? So it must be a drama.”
Fitness centers have openly challenged the governor’s order, taking him to court and winning a decision that appeared to provide a path to reopening.
Apparently not.
“After working to understand and implement the July 22 standards for reopening gyms, to the July 31 re-issued version, we were ready to meet all the conditions that were applied to gyms in Arizona. Today (Aug. 10) Governor Ducey put out a new rule that says every county in Arizona (except Yavapai and La Paz counties) are at “substantial risk of infection” and gyms are “not allowed” and must remain closed in Cochise County.”
We feel for you Mike and hope this situation is resolved quickly. Mike Strange has been a “giver” in the community, volunteering for local civic organizations and making a difference where he lives.
We wish him the best.
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com