It used to be simple.
Before the days of streaming TV programs on your mobile device, before 85-inch screens and before switching channels with a remote, you could watch your “local” professional sports team for free on the television in your living room.
That’s quickly becoming a thing of the past.
Today it’s expensive and difficult to catch the Diamondbacks playing at Chase Field. Watching the Suns progress toward their first playoff appearance in years isn’t convenient. Forget about tuning into Arizona collegiate teams.
What happened?
Aside from the never-ending march of technology, big money has become the problem.
The Diamondbacks recently signed a $1.5 billion contract for broadcast rights for their games. None of the streaming services – notably YouTube TV and Hulu – could afford the cost of the programming and the net result is fans can no longer watch the games unless they can afford a cable-television package. Like the landline telephone, many people have “cut the cable,” and are now streaming.
Fans are the ultimate losers at the moment, but we can see a time when broadcasters draw a line in the television sand and say enough is enough.
It wasn’t that long ago that professional sports begged to be on TV and radio, in the hopes that it would boost fan interest and attendance at games.
Those were the days when people adjusted “rabbit ears” to improve a snowy picture on their “television set,” and one of the benefits for parents with kids was their “job” to perform as a remote control, switching channels on command.
TV was free.
We understand if the millennial who hears that last sentence has passed out.
Bisbee is listed among Arizona’s best main streets by The Arizona Republic newspaper.
In an article dated March 29, the publication states “ … The former mining town’s commercial vein, rich with shops and restaurants, follows the contours of the mountains that hem in the town.”
The list is an “Arizona-specific” reference from a collection published by Insider.com, which named its 50 most-beautiful Main Streets in America. In the view of this publication, a city’s Main Street presents a microcosm of the entire community, often relating the history of a place in just a few blocks.
The Republic’s article on Bisbee points to the city’s history starting in 1880 when miners arrived to dig for copper in the Mule Mountains.
“Brewery Gulch is not as dominated by drinking establishments (nor brothels, of course) as it once was, but it contains two of Bisbee’s most notable bars — the historic St. Elmo Bar, opened in 1902 and still popular with locals; and the Room 4 Bar, a tiny tavern (it’s standing room only starting with the seventh customer) inside the Silver King Hotel. The Room 4 Bar has been closed during the pandemic and expects to reopen at the end of April 2021.”
We certainly share the appreciation of Bisbee’s Main Street, as well as lots of other great features around this town.
