We’ve watched with interest which states are doing “the best” and which are “the worst” when it comes to taming the coronavirus.
Health researchers, public officials and academic “experts” put Vermont on the top of the list among states that have handled the pandemic the best. Vermont swiftly flattened its initial wave and has since gone weeks at a time without any new confirmed deaths. Fewer than 60 people have died, giving the state the second-fewest deaths per capita behind Alaska, which has seen surging caseloads in recent weeks. If the country as a whole had the same per capita death rate as Vermont, the nationwide death toll would be 30,000 instead of more than 220,000.
In Cochise County, it’s Bisbee.
As of Wednesday, the city had none (that’s 0) of the 143 active cases in the county.
Bisbee has endured the draconian measures required to fight the pandemic, limiting seating in local restaurants, following social distancing and wearing facial coverings in public.
Even though those measures may have affected the local economy, Bisbee officials can take pride in the fact that these steps appear to have been effective in keeping the community comparably healthy.
Meanwhile Sierra Vista and Douglas continue to lead the active cases count, with 17 and 55, respectively.
Arizona was among the worst in responding to the pandemic in July, compared to other states, but improved dramatically by mid-August. Today, like almost everywhere else in the nation — except Bisbee of course — the number of COVID-19 cases are going up again.
See the humor in this and please don’t take it the wrong way.
First, we’re pleased and impressed that the Fry Cemetery is reopening to the public on Nov. 2. That’s great news for the community. City officials and civic-minded volunteers have worked for years behind the scenes trying to secure the complete plot of land that is the entirety of Fry Cemetery.
Today, the cemetery includes frontage on both Fifth and Sixth streets on Sierra Vista’s West End. It’s a historical site where the first settlers are buried.
Thank you to Father Greg, to Hank Huskings, to numerous city officials, to the Knights of Columbus and other unnamed but appreciated people who cared, curated and maintained the sacred site.
As Father Greg has often said at the annual All Souls Day ceremony held at the cemetery after Halloween, it’s our responsibility as living members of this community to never, ever forget those who came before us.
Fry Cemetery is a tribute to those who came before us.
All that being said, we can’t ignore the headline in the Herald/Review announcing the cemetery celebration on Nov. 2.
“Fry Pioneer Cemetery reopening to the public … ”
It’s Halloween. Forgive this column if we think that’s just a bit spooky.
Makes us think of the headline we published when this scribe was a mere boy among newspaper men: “Man released after autopsy.”
