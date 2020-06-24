Blame the Greeks for spreading the pandemic
We can blame the fifth-century Greeks for the coronavirus.
No matter that the world today is vastly different from what it was 1,500 years ago, or that COVID-19 didn’t exist when sandal-clad men began wearing shorter chitons with one shoulder pinned.
It was the fifth-century Greeks who invented the handshake.
The handshake is now the most ubiquitous formal greeting in the world, and in this age of social distancing, clearly the most dangerous. At the time it became common shaking hands was a symbol of peace, showing that neither person was carrying a weapon.
During the Roman era, the handshake was more of an “arm grab,” which involved holding the arm of the person being greeted and shaking to make sure they weren’t bearing a knife hidden up their sleeve.
Around the same time that the Greeks were shaking hands, the Chinese were beginning to bow to each other. The origin of this practice is believed to be tied to Buddhism and religious etiquette, demonstrating piety and respect. This no longer the case in China, where it’s considered more appropriate to shake hands, but bowing is still the proper way to greet someone in Japan.
All of these traditions may change if the pandemic becomes more of a lifestyle, rather than an “event” in history.
At the moment it’s acceptable to bump elbows, and some are still doing fist bumps, but these forms of “hello” may also be erased if the transmission of potentially fatal viruses continue to plague our future. Touch of any kind could prove to be the problem.
Instead, we may want to consider changing our greeting to something more honest that doesn’t depend on contact of any kind.
Next time you are in need of a greeting, look the person square in the eye and stick out your tongue.
In the Tibetan culture, this is a form of respect and kinship. Sticking out your tongue during the ninth century in Tibet showed that you opposed the monarchy. The cruel king who ruled the country, according to folklore, had a black tongue, so citizens would stick out their tongue to demonstrate their opposition.
Today, it’s a welcoming gesture in Tibet, and considering the popularity of selfies, this might be the way to go the next time you attend the neighbor’s cocktail party.
Just make sure brush your teeth first.