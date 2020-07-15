We’re hoping for a return of drive-in theaters.
The pandemic has shut down sports, delayed the opening of schools, pushed people to wear face masks and resulted in restaurants limiting capacity.
It’s practically killed the movie industry.
According to the Los Angeles Times, “…about 1,300 domestic movie houses are currently open, including 293 drive-ins, according to data firm Comscore. But the vast majority of the country’s nearly 5,550 indoor theaters remain shuttered, and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in multiple states has postponed what was already expected to be a slow recovery. While drive-ins are doing brisk business, indoor theaters are struggling to draw audiences because of a lack of new Hollywood films.”
That’s certainly the case in Cochise County. Cinemark and Uptown 3 in Sierra Vista are closed, as is the Historic Theater in Willcox.
Uptown 3 has started a “Go Fund Me” campaign on its website, hoping to raise $10,000 to keep the independent movie theater alive. As of Sunday, uptown3theatre.com showed donations totaling $3,872.
Meanwhile Cinemark, a national movie house chain, has been working with investors to stay alive and at the moment has no plans to reopen.
The Willcox Historic Theater opened briefly, and then complied with another closing order issued by Gov. Ducey in June and stopped showing old films on weekends.
Unlike other locations, there is a movement in Willcox to start a drive-in theater. Much like the effort that created the historic indoor facility on Railroad Avenue in the community, those organizing the outdoor theater are relying on contributions to make it happen.
The Elks are willing to let land behind their lodge, an old ballpark, be the site for the outdoor venue. A local electrician has volunteered skills and services to extend electricity to operate the necessary equipment and the city has offered to clean up the field.
With a bit more effort and some good luck, Willcox may be the only place to see a movie in Cochise County until the end of the pandemic!
One reader took issue with the “trivial” reference regarding last week’s county logo debate.
It wasn’t trivial to her.
Primary among her complaints was the county’s need to explain the meaning of the logo
“It is generic if it has to be explained,” she said.
Good point.
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.