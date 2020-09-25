We were tempted to buy a lottery ticket the other day.
The property tax bill arrived, just after the car payment was due, which came on the heels of the credit card statement and we still had to find money to make the mortgage payment.
The endless menu of peanut butter sandwiches with bananas was getting old and we didn’t want to buy new socks, even though the existing pairs had more holes than a doughnut shop.
What would we do if we won the Powerball? The MegaMillions jackpot? The Pick?
Would we take immediate cash or would we choose to receive annual payments? Would we vacation? Buy a new home? Give to charity?
We decided to search the internet and find out the fate of previous winners.
We found tragedy.
Before they won a $2.76 million lottery jackpot in 2005, Lara and Roger Griffiths of England reportedly never argued.
After winning the jackpot, they proceeded to buy a million-dollar barn-converted house and a Porsche, not to mention luxurious trips to Dubai, Monaco and New York City. Things began to turn south in 2010 when a fire destroyed their house, which was under-insured. The out-of-pocket costs to restore the property and seven months of temporary accommodations put an end to the couple’s fortune.
A short time later, Roger drove away in the Porsche after Lara confronted him over emails suggesting that he was interested in another woman. That ended their 14-year marriage.
William “Bud” Post won $16.2 million in the Pennsylvania lottery in 1988, but he was $1 million in debt within a year.
A former girlfriend successfully sued him for a third of his winnings, and his brother was arrested for allegedly hiring a hit man to kill Bud in the hope of inheriting a share of the winnings.
After sinking money into family businesses, Post dropped into debt and spent time in jail for firing a gun over the head of a bill collector.
“I was much happier when I was broke,” he said, according to the Washington Post.
Bud lived quietly on $450 a month and food stamps until his death in 2006.
On second thought, we decided it would be best to forgo spending dollars on the lottery and instead buy those socks.
