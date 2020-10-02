We take pride in being technologically savvy.
Even though we might be a bit older than most and perhaps not on the forefront of the digital revolution, we’re still pretty confident in our ability to keep up with the latest features and gadgets offered in today’s world.
Some of us may have grown up using rotary-dial telephones and relying on “rabbit-ears” to improve television reception, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t adapted. No, no, we didn’t quit when the VCR needed programming. We didn’t give up when automated tellers replaced real people at the bank, and today, we’re so good at “new” technology that many of us are checking out our own groceries.
Understanding “bit coin” may be a step too far, however.
Bit coin is a “virtual” currency, meaning it’s not something you can hold in your hand. It’s also called a “cryptocurrency,” which also refers to the idea that it’s “digital money.” If you have bit coins, you keep them in your digital wallet, which is stored online, on your computer or on some other digital device.
More and more merchants are now accepting bit coin as “real money.” You can purchase goods and services, just like using a credit card – almost. You can also “mine” bit coins. People who run the computers that manage the currency and all its transactions are called “miners,” and their efforts produce new Bitcoin transactions, adding to the total value of the currency.
That’s about as complex as we’d like to get.
We’re not aware of any local merchants who accept bitcoins at this juncture. If your business accepts this currency, make sure to send us an email to the address below so we can publicize this “adventure” in digital money.
Those who make their living at forecasting the future tell us that over time, Bitcoin, or a comparable digital currency, will be the preferred method for paying for goods and services in the future.
We will have to adapt, just like we did when we started reading newspapers on cell phones!
• • •
Our call to remember restaurants that are no longer with us, and the special foods they served, drew the attention of Roy.
He writes: Restaurants long gone include “Eddies” and that massive Macho Chimichanga. “Tijuana Taco” and those beef burritos. “GM Strongholds” steak sandwich and margaritas. “Pizza Place” and that cold magic brown beer.
We also have one we can contribute. Remember when there was “My Big Fat Greek Restaurant” near the corner of State Routes 90 and 92 in Sierra Vista? Hummm, the lamb chops. We also remember Quiznos, a sub sandwich shop on Fry Boulevard.
And if we can’t grab your attention with restaurants that are no longer in the community, how about telling us which restaurant you would like to see?
Can I get a Red Lobster, anyone?
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.