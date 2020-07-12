There are few parents of school-age children who need to be inspired to wear a face mask in public.
It’s not a question of politics or personal liberty for the moms and dads of kids yet to reach their teens.
Wearing a mask may slow the spread of the coronavirus, which in turn, will result in schools getting back to business sooner. When classes start, moms and dads get their lives back.
“That’s enough motivation for me!,” joked a local parent.
A morning disc jockey who accompanied commuters would call on his audience when he couldn’t find an answer to a particularly interesting or frustrating dilemma.
He would refer to “… the throbbing brain” of his audience, indicating the collective brilliance of those listening would provide a solution.
We’re calling on the Throbbing Brain.
In addition to the calamity that is the pandemic, two oddities appear evident this year.
First, a lack of strawberries. Not a complete absence of this summertime favorite fruit, but it’s not unusual for local grocers to be out of stock. Or, the batches available in the produce section are not particularly fresh.
What’s going on with strawberries?
Secondly, something has attacked roses. After a normal spring, suddenly the leaves on these perennial beauties went bad and the flowers barely bloomed. There’s also an absence of rose bushes and trees in local greenhouses.
What’s going on with roses?
Answer to either or both will be appreciated and shared. Send your response to the email below.
How bad is the pandemic?
We note a press release issued after the Fourth of July by the City of Sierra Vista that a special detail task force involving several law enforcement agencies didn’t apprehend a single drunk driver during the holiday weekend.
That’s the good news.
We’re genuinely pleased that those who imbibed on the Fourth apparently did so responsibly and didn’t risk hurting themselves or others by getting behind the wheel.
At the same time, it’s evidence of just how severe the pandemic is and the impact it is having on our lives.
Police, troopers and deputies who make up the task force reported making 75 traffic stops or contacts, 65 warnings or repair orders, six civil speed citations, four miscellaneous civil citations, five miscellaneous criminal citations, one minor possession of alcohol arrest, and one felony drug related arrest.
The statistics, and especially the absence of any intoxicated drivers, is a pretty clear indication that the closing of bars and Gov. Ducey’s urging to “stay at home” made it safer to travel over the holiday.
Too bad there wasn’t anywhere to go!
Got something to say? Send an email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.