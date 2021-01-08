We have an idea for the design of vehicles in the future.
Of course, the sooner we can get to “driverless” cars and trucks, the better it will be for all motorists. When that day comes, we can cheerfully relax while talking on our mobile phone, we can text without concern of losing control of the vehicle and we can shop Amazon for things we really can’t live without.
Unfortunately, that day is still years off.
In the meantime, it would be a good idea for car and truck manufacturers to incorporate some modern-day conveniences that are immediately useful.
Though it may seem hard to believe, Buick was the first to offer a touch screen in its 1986 Riviera. A year later, Ford was the first to offer a compact disk player in its luxurious Lincoln Town Car. It took until 2011 before internet was available in a vehicle, with Audi partnering with T-Mobile to offer access in eight of its models.
Point being, it’s been a while since we’ve seen real innovation in automobiles. At the pace of today’s technology, motorists are justified if they look at current models and consider them “yesterday’s news.”
We would like to see a few improvements.
For example, it’s long past time for a slide-out table that allows motorists picking up food from a drive-through to properly set up to consume their meal on the run, in the vehicle. This table should be hidden on the dash somewhere, and conveniently be available when we need a flat surface to put our drink, fries and a burger in an accessible place while we steer through traffic.
Cars in the future should have an anti-septic spray button that releases a substance in the air to cleanse the interior of germs and reduce the possibility of spreading infection. Push the button and “psst,” the interior of your car is instantly sanitized. And, it should have that “new car smell.”
Virtual assistants in the future should have a face. We’re getting a bit annoyed with the anonymity of Alexis, Siri, Cortana, Google and other robots who jump to our command when activated by our voice. Let’s make these autonomous namesakes a bit more personal. Put a face to the voice!
We’d also like to see an ability to change the color of a vehicle by adjusting a knob, and a feature that would allow an owner to tint the windows when a car is parked. In Arizona, darkening the inside of a vehicle should keep things a bit cooler.
We’re open to your suggestions, of course. Or, if you have experience with a vehicle you loved, send us an email and tell us why!
