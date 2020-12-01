If you are looking for that first taste of the holiday season, plan to drive through Veterans’ Park in Sierra Vista on Friday night.
Between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. visitors can tour the park where they can stay in their vehicle and enjoy the traditional “Old World” Santa display, listen to holiday music favorites, see Santa and take home free cookies and a packet of hot cocoa.
For $10 cash, visitors can buy the Cookie Break Santa and All American Santa ornament.
• • •
Less than 24 hours later, on Saturday, Dec. 5, the festivities move to Benson with the traditional “Christmas off Main” celebration. This daylong event offers something for everyone at Apache Park, beginning with the delivery of holiday letters to Mr. and Mrs. Frosty the Snowman sometime between noon and 12:30 p.m.
Vendors will be in the park from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Apache Park will be lighted, allowing for a lot more fun, shopping and eating some delicious food.
Kidz Kove will be in full swing, including the pedal cars, pyramid climb, petting zoo and more. Gifts will be handed out to the children as they walk around the park.
Live music will be featured as part of the festivities.
• • •
The history of Sierra Vista’s “Old World” Santas goes back more than a decade.
The original 53 Old World Santas debuted in 2006 after being handmade by local artists and they soon became a hallmark of the holiday season in Sierra Vista. But their plywood construction deteriorated over time and in 2018 they were no longer fit for display.
Funds donated by community members and local businesses launched a “Save the Santas” campaign in December 2018. A year later, the Santas returned and continue to remind us of how people around the world enjoy Christmas and see Santa Claus in different ways.
• • •
We enjoyed the most recent “Bisbee Wire,” published on a regular basis by longtime Bisbee resident and business owner Fred Miller.
His opening summary of what didn’t happen this past Thanksgiving will help us remember in years to come how frustrating 2020 has been. He writes: “I missed it; the community dinner at St. Johns. I have been one of several people who gathered every Thanksgiving morning to assemble the chairs, tables, and food for the past 17 years. I, along with Darrell and Zub, have carved the turkeys provided by the parishioners. Several others in the kitchen were puttin’ up huge pots of mashed potatoes and gravy, and the rest of the fixin’s. A steady stream of people dropped their special dishes by and were arranged on long tables; vegan stuffing, gluten-free things, no dairy desserts. I always went home with a satisfying feeling. Hopefully next year at this time we’ll do it again.”