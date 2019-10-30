Glossophobia. Do you have it? Lots of people do. According to psycom.net, up to 75% of the population has it. What is it? The fear of public speaking. When someone asks you to speak in front or just in a group, your blood pressure goes up, you sweat, your mouth goes dry, your neck gets stiff, and throwing up or running away seem like preferred options.
Things you can do to minimize your fear include cognitive behavioral therapy and relaxation techniques; some people need medication. Another way to reduce the fear of getting up in front of others and having your say is to join Toastmasters.
According to local Toastmaster groups, The Toastmasters organization began in 1924 with Ralph C. Smedley’s theory that individuals should be able to speak to an audience as comfortably as if it were a single person. There are now Toastmasters clubs in 143 countries with more than 357,000 members.
Cochise County has three groups. Cochise Toastmasters is the oldest at 55 years; Huachuca Toastmasters is 25; and Talk Tales is only 12 years old. Lisa Cooley, Cochise Toastmasters president, says that the mission statement reads: “We provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.”
In a typical Toastmaster meeting, newcomers are made to feel welcome. There will be introductions and a warmup, and members take on various roles in critiquing and encouraging speakers. Photos on Cochise Toastmasters’ Facebook page show smiling speakers, certificates, and food. On Saturday you can see for yourself what the group is like.
The public is invited to attend an anniversary celebration and Open House for the Toastmasters clubs of Cochise County from 1 to 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park Ramada 1. The Open House will include two “mini meetings,” so you can learn how Toastmasters clubs operate. Refreshments and back issues of Toastmaster magazine will be available, and club members will be happy to answer questions about the organization. For more information, call Toni at 520-255-1334.