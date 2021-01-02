Despite the winter weather, it’s clear that “… school’s out for summer.”
At least it is in Tombstone.
Tuesday, rock star Alice Cooper surprised the city with a visit. The “School’s Out” song was one of many popular hits recorded by the star, this one on his fifth album.
Mr. Cooper hails from Phoenix and his professional career spans 50 (count ’em, five decades!) years.
Wikipedia states: “Cooper is considered by music journalists and peers to be 'The Godfather of Shock Rock.' He has drawn equally from horror films, vaudeville and garage rock to pioneer a macabre and theatrical brand of rock designed to shock audiences”
Wearing a top hat and black coat, the rock idol meandered through the town “Too Tough To Die,” having his photo taken with friendly folks and merchants.
He enjoyed the day with his wife and family, even stopping by to watch the gunfights at OK Corral.
• • •
We appealed to readers about their “likes” and “dislikes” here in southeast Arizona. Longtime Bisbee resident Dave Cartun came through.
He writes: “I like the wide open spaces and wildlife found in (southern Cochise County) and getting to know wonderful people in a small town.
“I do not like the people who demand a relief check when they do not save money for potential future needs. Not everyone is entitled to a new car or wardrobe every two years and a brand new kitchen every five-to-six years. Do any of our younger generation understand this?
“I do not like our legislators who push public school funding for private school education. Vote them out.
“Persons who will not abide by mask mandates should be sentenced to 14 straight days of service functioning in a COVD virus hospital ward — on the graveyard shift. They endanger all of us.”
• • •
We also received a bit of follow-up from Tom Gleason on our question asked in a previous column about all the cinnamon whiskey bottles we see strewn about town.
He writes: “In a recent column somebody wanted to know where all those little bottles of whisky come from that are found on the side of roads. I find them all the time out here in Three Canyons in Hereford. It's always Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. I asked an employee at the local liquor store, ‘Who buys that stuff?’ The employee told me it's a favorite of alcoholics and they sell a lot of it.
“I found an empty this morning; right near a new house under construction. A quick two ounce jolt after work. The Fireball slogan: Tastes like heaven. Burns like hell.”
• • •
Ben Franklin, friend of the column, sent us a note earlier this week questioning why politicians at the federal level are “jumping the COVID vaccination line,” and getting their shots before health care workers, the elderly, first responders and others dealing with the pandemic.
Anyone got an answer for that one?
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.