Wow! It appears to be Critter Week in SoCo. Tomorrow is Shark Day, and the Sierra Vista Public Library is planning a Shark Awareness Day starting at 2:30 p.m. for kids of all ages who love sharks. They plan stories, activities, and a craft project. Fin on in to 2600 E. Tacoma. Then on Thursday, Wildman Phil, wildlife comedian, comes back to the Sierra Vista Public Library for stories and antics with some of his animal pals, including the favorite Stumpy the Tortoise. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
We love the acronym for the Huachuca Area Herpetological Association -- HAHA, which reflects their playful attitude toward the critters in their care. They describe themselves as a “notorious band of loosely organized gila huggin, lizard lovin, turtle totin, snake snugglers.” And they let you snuggle some of their nonvenomous friends, too. They’ll be bringing their snakes to the Copper Queen Library in Bisbee on Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. On Saturday HAHA will be at Kartchner Caverns State Park at 1 p.m. to show and tell you about Arizona’s venomous reptiles, not for snuggling. The program will take place in the indoor theater in the Discovery Center. A $7/vehicle park entry fee applies. Check in with the Library at 520-432-4232 or the park at 520-586-2283.
Saturday the Coronado National Memorial is hosting a Bat Fiesta! to run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. outside the Visitor Center. Are these creatures terrifying flying mammals or adorable fuzzy neighbors? Bats are incredibly important members of the biologically diverse Sky Island community that is found on both sides of the border. And, as far as we’re concerned here at Good Morning HQ, anyone who eats that many mosquitos is our friend. Rangers will tell you about bat research in the park, current issues impacting bat communities, and fun facts. There will be family friendly activities and fun for all ages. Wear sturdy shoes and bring a headlamp if you have one. For more information, contact park staff at:
520-366-5515, or visit our website www.nps.gov/coro