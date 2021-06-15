If you think it’s hot here — and it is — appreciate that we’re nowhere near what those in Phoenix are experiencing.
Temperatures forecast for the Valley tomorrow will reach 119 degrees, cooling off to 118 on Friday and a balmy 116 on Saturday.
Everyone understands that those temperatures are hot, but, “how hot is it?”
For that answer we turned to the all-knowing ubiquitous internet. YouTube.com has a video channel, AZLife Cooking, that dedicated one of its shows to demonstrating how hot it gets in Phoenix in June.
The characters in the broadcast, Dave and Elliot, prove it’s hot enough to cook an egg on pavement or on the dashboard of a car during the summer. Temperature readings inside the car topped 180 degrees, and on the asphalt it reached 160.
In both locations, cracking an egg open immediately provided the pair a completely cooked “sunny-side up” egg.
As they say on some videos, we don’t recommend doing this at home.
Local celebrity Jeff Davenport of Native Game Night fame is expanding his horizons. Jeff was recently a guest on “Rise, Grind and Repeat,” a video podcast that highlights entrepreneurs in the Phoenix area.
Mr. Davenport, who is the Operations Manager at Cochise Broadcasting and local radio station KKYZ, has earned an impressive reputation for turning Game Night at the local bar and grill into a “must-do” event.
In fact, the number of people who attend the Wednesday night contest has pushed Native Grill to the top of the national chart as the busiest restaurant in the chain for that night of the week.
Those who attend understand it’s all Jeff. Winners get the honor of claiming expertise, and a $10 gift card to the restaurant. Jeff’s enthusiasm and promotion is the driving force behind the continuing success of the event.
People in Phoenix are beginning to notice.
In the June 1 broadcast of the podcast, Davenport recounts the start of game night and its growing success. The 97-minute interview with the vivacious and always enjoyable Jeff Davenport is easily accessible on YouTube simply by searching for Jeff’s full name, or the name of the show, “Rise, Grind and Repeat.”
Click the “like” button and leave a comment to appreciate the effort.
Bears are in the news recently. Last month a bear climbed a utility pole in Douglas and last week a bear did the same thing in the Willcox area.
In both cases, the bears descended back down the respective poles and ran off into the desert without getting hurt.
Happy endings are not always the outcome. Incidents in Rio Rico in 2017, Prescott and Kingman in 2015 ended with the bear being shot and killed by authorities to prevent humans from being hurt.
They may look cuddly and cute, but this time of year when water and food supplies are harder to find in the mountains, roaming bear are not to be teased or toyed with.
If you have an encounter, call authorities immediately.
