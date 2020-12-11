Thursday morning’s rain was the first precipitation in more than a month for Sierra Vista, and didn’t do much to raise the annual total.
Rainlog.org reports most area gauges in the Sierra Vista area at around 7 inches or less this year, with totals in the Palominas area ranging from 12 to 16 inches, depending on the proximity to the mountains.
Bisbee has gauges reporting more than 12 inches, Douglas around 6 inches, Benson around 7 inches and Willcox up to 10 inches.
Pretty much by everyone’s definition, it’s been a dry year.
Tucson is not expecting much rainfall through the end of 2020, and that will make it the driest year on record since 1920 when the city recorded less than 5 inches of annual rainfall.
• • •
Most of us will be happy to see 2020 in the rear view mirror when the bell tolls midnight on Dec. 31. This has been a year of panic, hoarding, conspiracy theories, fear, cancellation and misery.
Despite that reality, it’s never a good idea to ponder whether things could get any worse. The answer might not be what you want to hear.
• • •
Conspiracy theories abound and with Facebook serving as the “fuel,” we’re concerned that people are getting a bit loose in the marble department.
We’re not alone.
In Georgia, a significant number of Democrats and Republicans alike — several who are prominent officials — espouse their belief that wide-ranging conspiracies are at work to determine who is in power and who sits on the sidelines.
It might be one of the few topics that two “extremes” have in common. Democrat Stacy Abrams, who was narrowly defeated in her bid for governor in 2018, still insists she was the winner of that election.
Republican Donald Trump holds the same belief about the 2020 presidential election.
When relatives east of the Mississippi called last week expressing concern at an internet news report that Navy ships are being deployed along the east and west coasts, and Army troops are being gathered at military installations, we realized the extent of this “fever.”
“What are you seeing at Fort Huachuca?,” came the urgent question.
“Same thing we always see, nothing, except more lockdowns due to the pandemic,” came the answer.
Other theories on Facebook espouse a plan for “Democrats” to seek intervention by the United Nations and invade the U.S. to depose Mr. Trump. Another imagines that foreign powers are intending to co-op the federal government and force people to wear masks as the first step toward adopting Sharia law.
This isn’t the first time America has been in turmoil after a close presidential election.
We can barely imagine what might have happened in this country if social media had been around when John F. Kennedy was elected in the 1960 election.
Sixty years after that outcome it’s pretty much assumed that there were shenanigans in Texas and Chicago that robbed Richard Nixon of the presidency.
We’re confident that today’s America will eventually digest this outcome, its institutions will survive and people will calm down.
After all, everybody’s got a mortgage, right?
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com