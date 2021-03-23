We’ve noticed recent feature stories on area residents who are 105 and 109 years young, respectively.
The stories they relate of life in Arizona a century ago are really amazing.
Pearl O’Neill of Sierra Vista remembers milking cows by the light of a kerosene lamp when she was just 8 years old. That was 97 years ago.
Venna “Lue” McEuen, now of Pima, remembers when Arizona became a state in 1912. She cooked on a wood stove, washed clothes in a tub with a washboard and heated water with firewood when it was time to take a bath.
These stories remind us of how good we’ve got it today with all our modern conveniences. This side of the computer screen can remember the first time there was a microwave in the kitchen. The instructions told the operator to start with a styrofoam cup with water and put the time on two minutes.
Two minutes? Everyone knew boiling water was a 20 minute process over a gas flame or an electric coil. Two minutes?
Sure enough, after just 120 seconds the water was too hot to put your finger in the cup.
Do you remember when things were different? Did you grow up with the “hardship” of a black-and-white television? Were you around when the only “mobile phones” were booths on a street corner that required coins to make a call?
Send us a note of your memories of “the way things were” before the age of the internet, cellphones and electric cars. We look forward to sharing your story with our readers.
* * *
Are you ready for Washington D.C., to become the 51st state?
Congressional Democrats are mobilizing the effort and hope to accomplish legislation during the current 117th Congress. Republicans oppose the initiative and point to the idea as a political move aimed at increasing the hold the Democrats have on the House and in the Senate.
We’re more concerned about the flag.
What will happen to the symmetry of the American flag when another star has to be added? We’re also thinking the number 51 is just plain odd. If we’re going to do this, why not add Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, all currently territories of the United States?
Expect to hear a lot more about this debate in the coming weeks. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the target of large billboards calling on her to make up her mind in favor of adding Washington, D.C., as a new state.
* * *
Willcox has an interesting decision to make in its future.
Like Bisbee after its historic City Hall was destroyed by fire, Willcox leaders have to decide what to do with the community Visitors Center.
The building was severely damaged last October when an 18-wheel trailer truck plowed through the center of the structure after veering off I-10. The driver is thought to have suffered a fatal heart attack before the crash.
Now, there’s a shell of a building. City leaders will have to decide whether to spend the $271,000 offered by the insurance company to repair or rebuild the structure.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com