Arizona is on the verge of allowing sports betting and our local State Senator, David Gowan, has been in the middle of a legislative logjam holding up approval of the new gaming.
Last week Sen. Gowan was visited by Captain Coyote Shane Doan of the Arizona Coyotes National Hockey League team, who lobbied for approval of Senate Bill 1797. Sen. Gowan stalled the legislation in the Senate Appropriations Committee, which he chairs, and tried unsuccessfully to tack the sports-betting bill onto another bill to allow expanded gambling at horse tracks.
The bill has passed the Senate and is expected to be signed by Gov. Doug Ducey this week.
What that means for “Joe Six-Pack” is that sports fans will be able to place wagers on their smartphone with online companies for their favorite sports. There are already ads all over television and the internet for “Draft Kings” and “FanDuel,” which invite wagering on professional teams.
Twenty states and Washington, D.C., now allow sports betting, while it's legal but not yet operational in five others. Fourteen more states have pending legislation, according to the American Gaming Association. Only seven states have no legislation on the issue as of this year, and in three states legislation has died this year, according to the gaming association.
***
Beware of dog thieves!
A recent story published by Cronkite News warns that the number of pets being snatched is on the rise. Cronkite is the news division of Arizona PBS and is produced by the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.
The trend is called “dog-flipping.” Your pooch gets stolen and then sold to an unsuspecting buyer. It gained national attention when pop star Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and wounded and her two French bulldogs were stolen in February, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She later offered $500,000 as a reward, and the dogs were returned.
Depending on how much the dog is worth, penalties for dog theft vary in Arizona. A theft of $3,500 is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in prison.
The American Kennel Club estimates that nearly 2 million dogs are stolen each year. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, dog theft has become so common that Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America’s largest nonprofit pet adoption web service, issued a statement warning pet-seekers that dogs are being stolen to meet demand.
***
Even if you missed last weekend’s Rose Festival in Tombstone, it’s still worth a visit to that city’s Rose Tree Museum.
Billed as the “World’s Largest Rose Tree,” the magnificent plant has a house of its own located one block south of Historic Allen Street at 118 S. Fourth St.
The tree has a trunk that measures about 14 feet in diameter and covers nearly 5,000 square feet.
This is the time of year to see it in bloom!