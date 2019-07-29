We’re a few days late to celebrate the signing, by George H.W. Bush, of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), July 26, 1990. According to vox.com, Lex Frieden, a friend of President Bush, said that “George Bush will be viewed by people with disabilities and their families as the Abraham Lincoln of their experience.” Bush had had a child with a disability, and he was a fan of Bob Dole, who had been seriously injured in World War II. Bush appreciated the act even more when he became a wheelchair user himself.
The ADA itself runs many pages with requirements for ramp pitch, door specs, alternative communication, signage, and more. The accommodations make all public buildings and most private buildings accessible to all, not only for people with mobility disabilities, but for people who are blind and/or deaf, or who have intellectual disabilities. The accommodations must be applied properly. One doesn’t hand a braille menu to someone who is deaf. “Accessible Design” provides guidelines for construction and renovation to comply with the ADA. Another area of design, “Universal Design,” is for everyone. According to idea.ap.buffalo.edu, “Universal design is a market-driven process intended to create environments that are usable by all people.” They include people with disabilities and add to their vision children, seniors, people of differing heights, right and left handers.
Universal design advocates want the accessible entrance to be right out front and not isolate a user. Design features should be flexible, simple, and intuitive. It should not require an engineering degree or 10 minutes of experimentation to get hot water from a faucet. Information should be presented in several modes, and people should be warned about possible safety issues. Facilities should be easy to use.
Many ADA requirements fulfill Universal Design specs as well. Curb cuts accommodate wheelchairs, roller bags, and strollers. Door levers and automatic doors make entry with armloads of books or groceries much simpler. Clear, well designed signage of a decent size to read has vastly improved highway navigation and finding the correct bus stop or subway platform.